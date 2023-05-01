Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $16,494,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 54,117 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.05. The stock had a trading volume of 820,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,717. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.21. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $4.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

