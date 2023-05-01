Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

MMP stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.37. 215,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,257. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.57. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 54.53%. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 84.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

