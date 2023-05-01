Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,914,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,671,000 after purchasing an additional 214,992 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 497,391 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,242,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,515,000 after acquiring an additional 263,572 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,549,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 289,413 shares during the period. Finally, Cliffwater LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,212,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after acquiring an additional 97,783 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.52. 173,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.53 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 194.12%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

Featured Articles

