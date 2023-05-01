Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,848 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,941,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465,781 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $93,819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $69,969,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,380,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 480.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,778,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,439 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,906,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,576,195. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

