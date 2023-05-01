Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 703,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital comprises 1.6% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Ares Capital worth $12,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 47,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 33,317 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 77,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $20.87.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

