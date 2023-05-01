Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.54 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 21,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.38. 1,656,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,507,413. The company has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

