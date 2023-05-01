Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 358 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises about 1.4% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 712,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,719,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,119,000 after purchasing an additional 368,921 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,568,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,958,000 after acquiring an additional 123,349 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,291,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,445,000 after acquiring an additional 38,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,269,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,069,000 after acquiring an additional 45,056 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $93.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.12. The company has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.