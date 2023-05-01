Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 133,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter.

CEM stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $33.22. 4,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,730. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $37.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02.

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

