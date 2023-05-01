Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,608 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Lennar comprises about 2.5% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Lennar worth $20,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Lennar by 82.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.41. The company had a trading volume of 461,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,812. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $113.90.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.21.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Articles

