Egerton Capital UK LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Egerton Capital UK LLP lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,498,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,154,288 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 6.8% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned 0.52% of Charles Schwab worth $790,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Charles Schwab by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $52.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 676,962 shares worth $53,960,539. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.