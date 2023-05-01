Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

EGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.90 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Shares of EGO stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,785,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.68, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $11.63.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 76.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at $95,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

