Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $125.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $150.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.43.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $127.28 on Thursday. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,940 shares of company stock worth $1,715,146 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

