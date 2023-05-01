Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Declares $1.13 Quarterly Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Eli Lilly and has raised its dividend by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Eli Lilly and has a payout ratio of 38.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eli Lilly and to earn $11.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of LLY stock traded up $9.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $405.81. 4,048,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,189. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $283.00 and a 52 week high of $407.35. The company has a market capitalization of $385.64 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.43.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.