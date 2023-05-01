Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $89,658,000.00 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

On Wednesday, April 5th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11.

On Monday, April 3rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE LLY traded up $9.95 on Monday, hitting $405.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,048,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,207. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $283.00 and a 52-week high of $407.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.21. The firm has a market cap of $385.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.43.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.