Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Short Interest Update

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 121,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Elior Group Price Performance

Shares of Elior Group stock remained flat at $2.85 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. Elior Group has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $2.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELROF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.78) to €4.22 ($4.69) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Societe Generale cut Elior Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. AlphaValue upgraded Elior Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Elior Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

About Elior Group

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

