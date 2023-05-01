EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) CFO Mark A. Pompa Sells 25,000 Shares

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $4,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:EME traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.62. 376,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,843. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $174.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.90.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.91%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 1,074.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 3,453.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 77,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75,387 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Articles

