EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,504,400 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 1,231,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.6 days.

EML Payments Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EMCHF opened at $0.50 on Monday. EML Payments has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42.

About EML Payments

EML Payments Ltd. engages in the provision of payment solutions and financial services. Its operations include funds disbursement, social and welfare payments, loyalty and rewards programs, loan disbursements, corporate expenses, procurement, and salary packaging. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

