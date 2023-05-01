EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,504,400 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 1,231,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.6 days.
EML Payments Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS EMCHF opened at $0.50 on Monday. EML Payments has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42.
About EML Payments
