Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NASDAQ WATT opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.59. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57.
In other news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 48,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $27,013.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 797,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,355 shares of company stock valued at $39,139. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energous (WATT)
