Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ WATT opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.59. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57.

In other news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 48,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $27,013.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 797,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,355 shares of company stock valued at $39,139. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in shares of Energous in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

