Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 991,800 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 849,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Enova International

In other news, Director Ellen Carnahan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $261,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen Carnahan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $261,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 2,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $130,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,982 shares in the company, valued at $9,240,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 16.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Enova International by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Trading Up 1.7 %

ENVA stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.67. 247,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,054. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 10.85 and a quick ratio of 14.87. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.20.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.63 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 11.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Enova International from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

