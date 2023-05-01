Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $164.20 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.67 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.97 and its 200-day moving average is $246.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.24.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Further Reading

