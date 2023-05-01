Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Enservco Price Performance
Enservco stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Enservco has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.53.
About Enservco
