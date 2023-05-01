Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Short Interest Update

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,600 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the March 31st total of 303,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 457.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMVHF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24. Entain has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

GMVHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,000 ($24.99) to GBX 1,930 ($24.11) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Entain in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Entain from GBX 2,210 ($27.61) to GBX 2,100 ($26.24) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 1,800 ($22.49) to GBX 1,892 ($23.64) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

