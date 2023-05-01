Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Boosted by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $107.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.34 and a 200-day moving average of $108.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $122.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETR. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.35.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also

