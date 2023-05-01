Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.55-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Entergy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.35.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,696. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.34 and a 200-day moving average of $108.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Entergy has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $122.46.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

