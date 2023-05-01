Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Down 7.7% in April

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ENZN opened at $0.21 on Monday. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

