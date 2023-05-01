EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,985,558,000 after purchasing an additional 584,133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $915,149,000 after acquiring an additional 245,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $779,089,000 after acquiring an additional 503,003 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,065,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $454,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $119.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.33 and a 200-day moving average of $126.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.42.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

