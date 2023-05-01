Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $112.91 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $112.91 million and approximately $245,876.11 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00005757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,522.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.00306696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012600 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.01 or 0.00536458 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00067677 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.01 or 0.00410226 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 68,754,891 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

