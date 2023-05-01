Ergo One Day Trading Volume Hits $232,582.70 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $110.95 million and $232,582.70 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00005726 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,173.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.87 or 0.00308355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012742 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.67 or 0.00541889 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00068054 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.30 or 0.00412808 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 68,771,211 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

