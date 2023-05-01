Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Up 0.5 %

ESP stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $22.96.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Cuts Dividend

Espey Mfg. & Electronics ( NYSEAMERICAN:ESP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, ups systems, antennas, and high power radar systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.