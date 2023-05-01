Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESP opened at $22.12 on Friday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $22.96.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

(Get Rating)

See Also

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, ups systems, antennas, and high power radar systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.