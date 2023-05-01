EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.00. 16,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,016. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $66.60 and a 12-month high of $102.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.82.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESLOY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.80.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. It operates through the following segments: Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer. The Professional Solutions segment represent the wholesale business of the Group, i.e. the supply of the Group’s products and services to all the professionals of the eyecare industry (distributors, opticians, independents, third-party e-commerce platforms.

