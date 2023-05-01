Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits Market Cap of $2.72 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and approximately $99.52 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.36 or 0.00067731 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,566.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.73 or 0.00306936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00012533 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.95 or 0.00535124 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.29 or 0.00410362 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,712,787 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

