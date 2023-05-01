Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Down 5.2% on Insider Selling

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $95.63 and last traded at $95.82. 1,538,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 3,092,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.03.

Specifically, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $2,077,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,428,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $2,077,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,428,410.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,482. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.04.

Etsy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Etsy by 400.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

