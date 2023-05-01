Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

XT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.69. 6,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,880. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $56.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.74.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

