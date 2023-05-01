Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 478.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:INDA traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835,929 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.14. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

