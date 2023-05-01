Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $13,026,000. Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,987.7% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 14,828 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

GOOG stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.05. 2,838,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,122,791. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $123.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

