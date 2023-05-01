Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 369.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.3% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $382.32. 488,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,729,071. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $369.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $396.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

