Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $224,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $248.75. 127,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.24. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

