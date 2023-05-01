Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 215 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,447 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $125,514,000 after acquiring an additional 115,862 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48.3% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 54,396 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $101.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,193,777. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.65.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

