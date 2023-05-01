Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Price Target Raised to C$10.75 at Cormark

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Cormark from C$9.70 to C$10.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.86% from the company’s current price.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.
Exco Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of XTC traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$7.37. The company had a trading volume of 43,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.47. Exco Technologies has a 52 week low of C$6.80 and a 52 week high of C$9.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$286.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.17.
About Exco Technologies
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
Featured Articles
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.