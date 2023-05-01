Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Price Target Raised to C$10.75 at Cormark

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Cormark from C$9.70 to C$10.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of XTC traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$7.37. The company had a trading volume of 43,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.47. Exco Technologies has a 52 week low of C$6.80 and a 52 week high of C$9.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$286.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.17.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies ( TSE:XTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$139.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$146.80 million. Exco Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 5.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exco Technologies will post 0.5061461 EPS for the current year.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

