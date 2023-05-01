Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Short Interest Down 8.5% in April

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 764,600 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 835,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 294.1 days.

Extendicare Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS EXETF traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136. Extendicare has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90.

Extendicare Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.0299 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.39%. This is a boost from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -185.01%.

About Extendicare

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Services. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.

