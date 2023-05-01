Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,800 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the March 31st total of 389,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.95. The company had a trading volume of 141,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,225. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.16. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $140.18.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $668.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.26 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

FN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,524.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,609,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,459,000 after acquiring an additional 93,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after buying an additional 794,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 10.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,107,000 after purchasing an additional 102,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

