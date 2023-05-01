FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in April

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,600 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 611,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.4 days.
FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance
DBMBF stock remained flat at $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $1.74.
FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile
