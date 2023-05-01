FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in April

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,600 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 611,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.4 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance

DBMBF stock remained flat at $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $1.74.

FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

