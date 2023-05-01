Fiduciary Group LLC Acquires 336 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,715 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NKE stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.42. The stock had a trading volume of 930,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,422. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.05. The company has a market capitalization of $197.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

