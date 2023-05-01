Fiduciary Group LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of BMY traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.57. 2,134,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,849,446. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

