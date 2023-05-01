Fiduciary Group LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 215,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $249.65. 223,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,755. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.24.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
