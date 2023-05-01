Fiduciary Group LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 215,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $249.65. 223,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,755. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.24.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.