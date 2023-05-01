Fiduciary Group LLC Has $8.28 Million Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,796 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $8,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 556,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,830,000 after buying an additional 40,411 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 819,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,042,000 after buying an additional 80,806 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,844. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $48.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.90.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
