Fiduciary Group LLC Has $8.28 Million Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,796 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $8,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 556,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,830,000 after buying an additional 40,411 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 819,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,042,000 after buying an additional 80,806 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,844. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $48.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.90.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.