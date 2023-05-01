Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 173 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 26.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Booking by 5.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Booking by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Booking by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Booking by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 14th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,708.65.

Booking Stock Up 1.2 %

BKNG stock traded up $32.31 on Monday, hitting $2,718.62. 61,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,070. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,721.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,564.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,255.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 130.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,355 shares of company stock worth $6,005,408 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

