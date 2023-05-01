Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 2,147 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises approximately 1.9% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $14,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,330,974,000 after acquiring an additional 35,737 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,385,000 after acquiring an additional 249,312 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,874,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,348,000 after acquiring an additional 150,070 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,395,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,919,000 after buying an additional 87,442 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Down 0.3 %

MCO stock traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $312.22. 146,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,571. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,443,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at $24,443,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.80.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.