Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 387 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.02. 189,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,086. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.82.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

